Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Report: Suns give Bucks permission to meet with Crowder; interested in Raps’ Anunoby

Jan 30, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:16 am
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for the ball against Phoenix Suns forwar...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet with Jae Crowder, who remains a member of the Suns but is seeking a trade elsewhere, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Milwaukee is the only team that has reportedly received permission to speak with Crowder, the former Suns starter who has not been with the team this season due to a rift with the franchise.

Charania added that the parties already met over the weekend.

Charania adds that Phoenix and Milwaukee have discussed trade options around Crowder “for months,” and a current proposal involves wing Jordan Nwora, veteran guard George Hill and veteran big man Serge Ibaka, plus second-round draft picks. While Phoenix has one open roster spot, it would not be able to take back those three players and keep the roster as-is.

The Suns and Bucks have also attempted to include other teams in trades to get a deal done before the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 9.

RELATED STORIES

Also included in Charania’s piece: The Suns apparently have interest in Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, a versatile defender still just 25 years old and averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Phoenix had previously been linked to Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, as Toronto has several key pieces it could trade before the deadline.

Most likely for the Suns before then is to find something in return for Crowder, who is on an expiring $10.2 million deal.

Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year and started 111 of 127 games in two seasons with Phoenix. The forward was a key cog for the team during its 2021 NBA Finals run and then helped the Suns win 64 games, a franchise record, last regular season.

Earlier in January, Crowder told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he felt pushed out the door and “blindsided” by the leaders of the team, adding that he remained close and had support from current Suns players. Crowder through media members has said his issue with the team is not contractual nor related to Phoenix’s push to start forward Cam Johnson in his place.

The Bucks, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have been linked to Crowder as the Suns have remained patient regarding his situation.

Penguin Air

Empire of the Suns

Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, left, celebrates after a basket during the second half of an NBA baske...
Kellan Olson

Mikal Bridges goes supernova in OT Phoenix Suns win vs. Spurs

If the Phoenix Suns finish a game ahead of another team in the Western Conference standings, remember their OT victory over the Spurs.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dishes off as Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (44) defends...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns squander opportunity against Doncic-less Mavericks

Luka Doncic's injury gave the Phoenix Suns a great opportunity at a win on Thursday but they fell apart against the Dallas Mavericks.
3 days ago
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Fo...
Kellan Olson

Mikal Bridges’ successful trial by fire is what both he and Suns needed

Injuries forced the Phoenix Suns to use small forward Mikal Bridges as a ball-handler and it has paid off in a big way.
5 days ago
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier tries to slip past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and Ph...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns take care of business, pick up 4th straight win vs. Hornets

The Phoenix Suns need to, as their point guard Chris Paul says, start to pile on wins. They are now doing just that.
5 days ago
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) runs away from Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the ...
Kellan Olson

Suns hold off Grizzlies’ comeback, Chris Paul’s return sparks 3rd straight win

The return of Chris Paul got the Phoenix Suns a surprising win over the Memphis Grizzlies to make it three in a row.
8 days ago
Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield (24) during th...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ unheralded reserves step up big in win over Pacers

The Phoenix Suns' players on the back half of the bench have had no choice but to step up and they did on Saturday in a win.
9 days ago
Report: Suns give Bucks permission to meet with Crowder; interested in Raps’ Anunoby