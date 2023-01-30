Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals planning to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan

Jan 30, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo of the Cincinnati Bengals argues a call during the first half aga...
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo of the Cincinnati Bengals argues a call during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head-coaching vacancy this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The plan is for Anarumo to meet with the team on Wednesday before Callahan interviews on Thursday.

Anarumo and Callahan just wrapped up Year 4 in their coordinator roles with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, positions they’ve held since 2019. They’re coming off back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl berth last year.

Defensively, Cincinnati was tied for fifth in the league in points allowed (20.1 per game) in 2022 and seventh in rushing yards given up (106.6 per game). On the offensive side, the Bengals were eighth in total offense (360.5 per game) and sixth in points scored (26.1 per game).

Anarumo got his NFL coaching start as a defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-17. He was also named interim DC in 2015.

RELATED STORIES

After his stint in Miami, Anarumo was named the New York Giants DBs coach in 2018. He stayed in New York for just one season before joining Cincinnati.

Callahan, son of former Oakland Raiders head coach Bill Callahan, began his NFL coaching career as a Denver Broncos coaching assistant in 2010 before moving on to offensive quality control coach (2011-12) and offensive assistant (2013-15).

He also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2016-17) and Raiders (2018) as their QBs coach.

The Cardinals continue their stone unturning for their next head coach after already meeting with seven candidates, the latest being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on Thursday.

Ahead of the NFC and AFC Championship games on Sunday, Payton mentioned the extended length of coaching searches this year and thinks “we are going to know a lot more” next week on FOX’s pregame broadcast.

Arizona kicked off its coaching search with now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich before interviewing in-house option and DC Vance Joseph, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores and Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

Reich has since taken the Panthers’ head-coaching job and Quinn is returning to the Cowboys, taking their names out of the running in Arizona.

The Cardinals also requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, but the coordinator canceled his meeting with Arizona to focus on his team’s playoff game.

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, left, and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watch prac...
Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals to meet Tuesday with Giants OC Mike Kafka, per report

The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, according to reports.
17 hours ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
17 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden talks to his pass catchers during rookie minicamp F...
Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden expected to join Lions

Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions in the same role, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.
17 hours ago
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pressured by L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chi...
Alex Weiner

Super Bowl LVII matchup set: Eagles to face Chiefs at State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. 
2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson du...
Alex Weiner

Eagles OLB Haason Reddick wreaks havoc in NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

Haason Reddick's heroics in the NFC title game got the attention of his old Cardinals teammates, including Chandler Jones.
2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game ...
Alex Weiner

49ers’ Brock Purdy suffers elbow injury in NFC title game, undefeated streak ends

49ers QB and Gilbert native Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, and his unbeaten run as a starter ended.
2 days ago
Report: Cardinals planning to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan