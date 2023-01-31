Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi to attend USA Basketball camp next month

Jan 31, 2023, 11:20 AM
United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner take part in a women's basketball practice ...

United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner take part in a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.

While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won’t. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from, but Griner hasn’t been out in public much since a prisoner swap in December brought her home from Russia after a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention. Griner said she plans on playing in the WNBA this year.

RELATED STORIES

Taurasi is a free agent right now, but is expected to return to the Phoenix Mercury — the only team she’s played for in her WNBA career. She turns 41 in June and would be 42 at the time of the Paris Olympics in 2024. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and her good friend Sue Bird hold the record with five Olympic gold medals. The pair helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Bird retired from playing at the end of last season.

Other players expected at the training camp that will run from Feb. 7-9 include former Olympic or World Cup gold medalists: Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne of Washington; Napheesa Collier of Minnesota; Allisha Gray of Dallas; Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney of New York; Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas; Kahleah Copper of Chicago and free agent Angel McCoughtry.

Natasha Howard, Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas will also be at the camp as well as Phoenix’s Brianna Turner.

National team head coach Cheryl Reeve will run the three-day camp with Curt Miller of Los Angeles, Mike Thibault of Washington and James Wade of Chicago helping out.

Phoenix Mercury

Monica Wright #22 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNB...
Arizona Sports

Mercury hire Monica Wright Rogers as assistant general manager

The Phoenix Mercury on Friday hired former WNBA player Monica Wright Rogers as an assistant general manager.
26 days ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Arizona Sports

Here are the most-read ArizonaSports.com stories of 2022

From the collapse of the 2021 Cardinals to a historic regular season turned heartbreak for the Suns, it's been tough for Valley sports fans.
1 month ago
Brittney Griner greets her wife after returning home after 10 months in a Russian prison. (Photo vi...
Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner addresses freedom, says she’ll play in 2023 for Mercury

WNBA star Brittney Griner made her first public comments since being freed from Russian incarceration via a prisoner swap.
2 months ago
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)...
Wills Rice

Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team.
2 months ago
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time ...
Associated Press

Details emerge from Brittney Griner’s special envoy during US return

WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home.
2 months ago
New Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard wears a T-shirt referring to player Brittney Griner ...
Arizona Sports

Mercury will respect Brittney Griner’s process of recovery, Nygaard says

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said Brittney Griner's freedom has lifted the spirits of her team after a challenging emotional season.
2 months ago
Diana Taurasi to attend USA Basketball camp next month