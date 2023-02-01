Arizona product Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars event

Arizona Wildcats alum and Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin is among those taking part in the Rising Star event for NBA All-Star weekend.

In his first NBA season, Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.3% from long range.

During his two seasons at Arizona, the guard earned Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Tournament MVP and an all-conference nod in 2022 after being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2021.

Also picked for the game from this year’s rookie class: Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin, Utah’s Walker Kessler, Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr., San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams.

The second-year players selected were New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Houston’s Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, New York’s Quentin Grimes, Denver’s Bones Hyland, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Orlando’s Franz Wagner.

There also will be a team of G League players in the Rising Stars event, composed of Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Scoot Henderson, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Mac McClung, Leonard Miller and Scotty Pippen Jr.

The 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams. Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for those teams, while Arizona alum Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

All four teams will play a semifinal game with a target score of 40, and the two winners will then play the championship game with a target score of 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

