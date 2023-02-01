Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona product Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars event

Jan 31, 2023, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson...

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Wildcats alum and Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin is among those taking part in the Rising Star event for NBA All-Star weekend.

In his first NBA season, Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.3% from long range.

During his two seasons at Arizona, the guard earned Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Tournament MVP and an all-conference nod in 2022 after being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2021.

Also picked for the game from this year’s rookie class: Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin, Utah’s Walker Kessler, Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr., San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams.

RELATED STORIES

The second-year players selected were New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Houston’s Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, New York’s Quentin Grimes, Denver’s Bones Hyland, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Orlando’s Franz Wagner.

There also will be a team of G League players in the Rising Stars event, composed of Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Scoot Henderson, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Mac McClung, Leonard Miller and Scotty Pippen Jr.

The 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams. Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for those teams, while Arizona alum Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

All four teams will play a semifinal game with a target score of 40, and the two winners will then play the championship game with a target score of 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis (10) taunts fans after a win over Arizona State in an NCAA college basket...
Tyler Drake

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis included in late-season John Wooden watch list

Arizona Wildcats big man Azuolas Tubelis sits among the top-20 of the late-season John R. Wooden Award watch list announced Monday.
20 hours ago
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis smiles as he receives hand slaps while walking to the bench after d...
Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball bumps into top-5 of AP poll

A road sweep of the Washington schools pushed the Arizona Wildcats up a single spot in The Associated Press poll this week.
2 days ago
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, right, looks to the basket with Washington guard Keyon Menifield d...
Associated Press

No. 6 Arizona pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington

Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a win over Washington.
4 days ago
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis grabs a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college b...
Associated Press

No. 6 Arizona basketball keeps Washington State at arm’s length in road win

Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night.
5 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a play in a 77-69 loss to USC at Desert Financial Arena...
Jake Anderson

ASU men’s hoops needs strong season finish to make NCAA Tournament

ASU men's hoops finds itself in the best position to make the NCAA Tournament since 2019-20, but will need a strong finish in order to do so.
9 days ago
Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo #11 dunks the ball during the first half of a basketball game b...
Arizona Sports

Arizona leaps from 11th to 6th in AP men’s basketball rankings

The Arizona Wildcats are trending up in The Associated Press men's basketball poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools.
9 days ago
Arizona product Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars event