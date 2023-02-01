Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera measures in for 2023 Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2023, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) lines up during the college footb...
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) lines up during the college football game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 1, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera on Tuesday went through his measurements for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

He measured in at 6-foot-1.5 inches tall and 307 pounds heavy to go along with a 10 1/8-inch hand size, a 32.5-inch arm length and a 78.5-inch wingspan.

Silvera is the only player from ASU participating in the exhibition game on Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, in front of NFL scouts.

The interior defensive lineman announced on Dec. 13 his declaration for April’s NFL Draft that will take place in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Silvera is currently projected to be a Day-3 selection, meaning draft experts expect him to be selected somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds.

He was a Miami Hurricane for the first four years of his collegiate career prior to graduating and transferring to Arizona State for his one season in a Sun Devil uniform

This past season, Silvera compiled 51 tackles (18 solo), three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

The graduate student’s lone season at ASU was without a doubt the best of his five-year college career, as he only accumulated 41 tackles (18 solo), 16 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in four years at Miami.

Silvera was the first ASU player to declare for the draft and joins former teammates Merlin Robertson, Kyle Soelle, Xazavian Valladay and LaDarius Henderson to have accepted invitations to a postseason all-star bowl game.

