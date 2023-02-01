Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU lands 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit

Feb 1, 2023, 9:15 AM
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)...
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State and first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham on Wednesday earned a commitment from four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former Florida Gators commitment.

He is the first big-fish get for Dillingham, who attempted to recruit Rashada to Florida State and then last year when the former offensive coordinator spent a season at Oregon. Rashada was also considering joining the TCU Horned Frogs.

 

Before the commitment, ASU’s 2023 recruiting class was ranked 54th in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite, with 20 commits heading into the late national signing period that began Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Including transfers — the Sun Devils could set a record in terms of volume alone this period — the class ranked 46th. It included 46 total players, 20 high school and junior college commits, plus 26 transfers.

Rashada’s commitment alone leaps ASU to 27th nationally in the pre-signing day rankings.

Rashada visited Arizona State’s campus the weekend of Jan. 20. He joins a quarterback room that notably includes returnee Trenton Bourguet, who appeared in seven games for the Sun Devils last season, and transfers Drew Pyne (Notre Dame) and Jacob Conover (BYU).

Dillingham has said Bourguet will get the first crack at first-team reps when spring ball begins, but Rashada’s talent could put him in a position to challenge for a starting role as a freshman.

Rashada is from Pittsburg, Calif., and ranked 44th overall by 247Sports in the 2023 recruiting class. His father, Harlen Rashada, played defensive back at Arizona State (1992-94).

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Jaden Rashada threw for 5,275 yards at Pittsburg last season, with 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

His initial decision to come to Florida was considered a boon for first-year Gators coach Billy Napier, and Rashada was expected to compete with Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz for the starting job at Florida, which has now lost five scholarship quarterbacks in the past 10 months. Starter Anthony Richardson left early to enter the NFL draft, backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed following his arrest on child pornography charges, and Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transferred last spring.

A breakup between Rashada and Florida was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits.

Rashada’s decision came after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Ari...
Arizona Sports

2023 Arizona State football commitment tracker

The short recruiting period since he took the job will limit new ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham in his efforts.
12 hours ago
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) lines up during the college footb...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera measures in for 2023 Senior Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera on Tuesday went through his measurements for the 2023 Senior Bowl.
2 days ago
Statue of the late Arizona State linebacker Pat Tillman at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Jerem...
Austin Scott

NFL selects honorary captains to commemorate Pat Tillman at Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale on Feb. 12, four honorary captains will commemorate Valley legend Pat Tillman at the coin toss.
4 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. (17) looks on before the college football g...
Haboob Blog

Kenny Dillingham lends life hack after Chad Johnson Jr. gets parking ticket

Receiver Chad Johnson Jr. tweeted on Monday that he got tagged with two boots on his car parked on Arizona State's campus.
9 days ago
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)...
Associated Press

Report: 5-star QB Jaden Rashada visiting ASU football after Florida release

Five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada is unofficially visiting the Arizona State campus on Friday, per a report.
12 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster reaches out to make a catch during drills at the team's ...
Austin Scott

ASU alumnus, former Cardinals RB D.J. Foster joins Sun Devils’ support staff

Former NFL tailback D.J. Foster is adding to his Valley football legacy as he will be joining first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff.
14 days ago
ASU lands 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit