PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker ’roundin’ 3rd’ in return from his groin injury

Feb 1, 2023, 12:37 PM
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the first half of the NBA game ag...
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the first half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on December 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
BY

The Phoenix Suns last week tacked on a week to Devin Booker’s timeline for a return from a groin injury that put him on ice Christmas Day.

Now, it’s a matter of taking things game by game.

The Suns said Wednesday, the date of his second reevaluation, that he will be considered for a return each game day. Booker put out his own twist of an update on Twitter shortly after shootaround for Phoenix’s national TV matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

RELATED STORIES

Booker had already been ruled out for the Wednesday game on the official injury report. It’s possible he could make a return Friday as the Suns begin a five-game eastern road trip with a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

His eventual return comes at a pivotal time. The Suns sit in the middle of a busy Western Conference but have won six of their last seven games.

This season in 29 games, Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points.

He will miss his 19th straight game when the Suns host the Hawks.

Phoenix will also be without guards Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) on Wednesday.

Tune to 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com for Hawks-Suns at 8 p.m.

