Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker not a given to make NBA All-Star Game as reserve

Feb 2, 2023, 9:19 AM
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second h...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Suns won 122 - 117. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

(AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Devin Booker’s participation in 29 of the Phoenix Suns’ 53 games heading into Thursday can be summarized like so:

Phoenix is 18-10 with him playing, not counting a four-minute stint to begin a Christmas Day loss, his last game before being shut down.

It’s 9-16 without him.

A rotating door of other Suns injuries makes it hard to line up just how much Phoenix has missed him, but before hamstring and groin issues cropped up in December, Booker was firmly in the very, very early MVP race, granted, one that included anywhere from 5-8 candidates.

RELATED STORIES

Booker has now missed 19 games in a row due to a groin injury, though he reportedly could return as soon as next week.

For the year, the three-time All-Star and 2022 All-NBA First Team pick averaged a career-high 27.1 points to go with 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

With the NBA All-Star reserves set to be named during TNT’s telecast on Thursday, Booker’s health remains the main reason he is at risk of not being picked by NBA coaches to make the All-Star Game.

Here’s a look around the internet at who is picking Booker as an All-Star reserve ahead of the official determination.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger – No

At the very least, three backcourt reserve spots in the West are obvious: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard.

From the durability club, the next-best candidates are De’Aaron Fox and Edwards; I don’t think a reasonable person would choose either over the best of the half-season club (Leonard, Davis or Booker) to start a playoff series. Unlike Sabonis and Markkanen, Fox’s and Edwards’ 2022-23 half-season performances haven’t been quite so overwhelming for me to overlook that. Paul George is somewhere between the two poles; he’s missed games and hasn’t quite been his elite self when he’s played.

You can make a case I should have taken Booker here over Markkanen too, but he ends up as my last cut.

Yahoo! Sports’ Dave Devine – Yes

If we’re operating under a framework in which we can reward players who were working at an MVP-conversation level prior to going on the shelf, then I think it’s only fair to give the nod to Booker, who forcefully entered that conversation with a 51-point annihilation of the Bulls, followed shortly thereafter by a 58-point heater in a comeback win over the Pelicans.

NBA.com staff

Brian Martin – No

Mark Medina – No

Should Booker be penalized for missing more games? Or should he receive recognition that the Suns have sorely missed him? I chose (Damian) Lillard because of his current availability and his relatively superior numbers. But I still feel conflicted over the choice.

Shaun Powell – No

John Schuhmann – Yes

Devin Booker just barely makes the cut, but he’s an obvious All-Star when healthy and the Suns are 18-11 when he’s played.

Michael C. Wright – No

… Fox is the obvious choice here with Devin Booker likely unavailable due to a groin injury that has kept him out since December.

Booker played lights-out before his latest setback, as Phoenix is 18-11 with him in the lineup this season. Without Booker, the Suns are 8-14 (Editor’s note: at the time of writing), so leaving Booker off this ballot is more a matter of expected availability in Salt Lake City.

Sporting News’ Stephen Noh – No

Next Man Up: Devin Booker, Suns: Booker’s case is hurt by the fact that he’s only played in 29 games this season. His value is evident from the way the Suns have played without him — they are 18-11 when he plays, and 9-15 in games he’s missed.

The Ringer’s Michael Pina – No

Inside the NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley – No

Kenny Smith – No

Shaquille O’Neal – No

Adam Lefkoe – No

Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the first h...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns start slow, fail to recover in blowout home loss to Hawks

The Phoenix Suns didn't have the same type of energy they've shown the last couple of weeks and it was the wrong night for that to happen.
1 day ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game a...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker could return Tuesday vs. Nets, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports

Suns star Devin Booker may return Tuesday night at the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
1 day ago
Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors defends Saben Lee #38 of the Phoenix Suns during the game...
Arizona Sports

Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way deal, release Duane Washington Jr.

The Suns opted for a true point guard in giving Saben Lee a two-way contract by waiving Duane Washington Jr.
1 day ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the first half of the NBA game ag...
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker ’roundin’ 3rd’ in return from his groin injury

The Suns said Wednesday, the date of Devin Booker's second reevaluation, that he will be considered for a return each game day.
1 day ago
Phoenix Suns guard Saben Lee, left, drives ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, in th...
Arizona Sports

Suns allow PG Saben Lee’s contract to expire

The Phoenix Suns allowed point guard Saben Lee's second 10-day contract to expire to keep a roster slot open as the NBA trade deadline looms.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, talks to Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during ...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns get clutch with Mikal Bridges to beat Raptors

The Phoenix Suns got back to winning in clutch time and the recent terrific play from Mikal Bridges continued.
3 days ago
Devin Booker not a given to make NBA All-Star Game as reserve