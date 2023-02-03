Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19.

It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro.

While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially make the All-Star Game as an injury replacement given Zion Williamson’s current status.

Ahead of the announcement from the NBA on Thursday, Booker wasn’t a shoo-in to earn a roster spot given the guard’s availability and having missed 23 games this season.

Booker, who could be back in Phoenix’s lineup in the next week, has been out the past 19 games due to a groin injury suffered in a Christmas Day loss to the Denver Nuggets. In addition to the groin, he also dealt with a hamstring issue.

But before he went down, Booker was turning in one of his best seasons as a pro. In the 29 games played, the guard is averaging a career-best 27.1 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is shooting 47.7% from the field and 37% from long range.

And if the stats didn’t make a good enough case for the guard, just take a look at his impact in the win-loss column. With Booker on the court, the Suns are 18-11 this season. Without him, Phoenix is 9-15 as it has dealt with his injury and others to key contributors.

While conference starters are voted on by fans (50% weight), players (25%) and a media panel (25%), All-Star reserves are decided by the 30 NBA head coaches.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic make up the Western Conference starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant represent the Eastern Conference starters.

Serving as captains in their respective conferences, James and Antetokounmpo will select their All-Star squads the night of the game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves

Western Conference

– Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

– Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

– Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

– Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

– Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

– Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

– DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

– Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

– Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

– Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

– Julius Randle, New York Knicks

– Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

