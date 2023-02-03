Philadelphia Eagles fans and light poles, two things that go hand and hand.

Even when greased by their local law enforcement, Eagles fans just find a way to rise above the crowd in celebration.

So with the Eagles heading to the desert for Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia fan and Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication student Grace Del Pizzo made sure to give Philly faithful a tour of Phoenix’s light-pole situation.

Hey #Eagles fans, if you’re visiting #Phoenix for #SuperBowlLVII and you want to know everything about the city’s light poles juuust in case… I GOT YOU😎#FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/hdbsNP89O3 — Grace Del Pizzo (@GraceDelPizzo) February 1, 2023

Del Pizzo left no stone unturned in her tour across downtown Phoenix, going through a variety of different light poles while providing some intel on the best way to traverse them. She also made sure to throw in a “Go Birds!” during her tour of light fixtures.

She didn’t stop with light poles, either, providing alternates like some of the smaller trees around the city, light rail stations and even the Her Secret Is Patience art sculpture right outside the Cronkite building.

“The roof is kind of tilted, so you can’t really stand on it unless you believe in yourself,” she said while touring a light rail station. “This is kind of like a canvas-y fabric thing up here, so it can’t really fit a lot of people like a bus station roof. Please be cautious.

“You’re not going to have much luck climbing a palm tree as those are massive, but since we’re in the desert, all the other trees are tiny. If all the light poles are taken and you just want to climb a tree, they’re available.”

And as an added bonus for Eagles fans, Del Pizzo let it be known that both the Phoenix and Glendale Police Departments will not be greasing light poles in preparation for a potential Philadelphia Super Bowl win.

