Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA SUPER BOWL

ASU student breaks down Phoenix’s light-pole situation for Eagles fans at the Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2023, 11:37 AM
A fan climbs a light pole during the Super Bowl LII parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pen...
A fan climbs a light pole during the Super Bowl LII parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Haboob Blog's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans and light poles, two things that go hand and hand.

Even when greased by their local law enforcement, Eagles fans just find a way to rise above the crowd in celebration.

So with the Eagles heading to the desert for Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia fan and Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication student Grace Del Pizzo made sure to give Philly faithful a tour of Phoenix’s light-pole situation.

Del Pizzo left no stone unturned in her tour across downtown Phoenix, going through a variety of different light poles while providing some intel on the best way to traverse them. She also made sure to throw in a “Go Birds!” during her tour of light fixtures.

RELATED STORIES

She didn’t stop with light poles, either, providing alternates like some of the smaller trees around the city, light rail stations and even the Her Secret Is Patience art sculpture right outside the Cronkite building.

“The roof is kind of tilted, so you can’t really stand on it unless you believe in yourself,” she said while touring a light rail station. “This is kind of like a canvas-y fabric thing up here, so it can’t really fit a lot of people like a bus station roof. Please be cautious.

“You’re not going to have much luck climbing a palm tree as those are massive, but since we’re in the desert, all the other trees are tiny. If all the light poles are taken and you just want to climb a tree, they’re available.”

And as an added bonus for Eagles fans, Del Pizzo let it be known that both the Phoenix and Glendale Police Departments will not be greasing light poles in preparation for a potential Philadelphia Super Bowl win.

Arizona Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL A...
Associated Press

Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs

It's only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two standing this season.
2 days ago
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, talks to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles c...
Associated Press

Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl with mom donning split jersey

Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Chiefs' Travis Kelce's front stitched to Eagles' Jason Kelce's back — one more time this season.
4 days ago
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pressured by L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chi...
Alex Weiner

Super Bowl LVII matchup set: Eagles to face Chiefs at State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. 
6 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson du...
Alex Weiner

Eagles OLB Haason Reddick wreaks havoc in NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

Haason Reddick's heroics in the NFC title game got the attention of his old Cardinals teammates, including Chandler Jones.
6 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game ...
Alex Weiner

49ers’ Brock Purdy suffers elbow injury in NFC title game, undefeated streak ends

49ers QB and Gilbert native Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, and his unbeaten run as a starter ended.
6 days ago
Statue of the late Arizona State linebacker Pat Tillman at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Jerem...
Austin Scott

NFL selects honorary captains to commemorate Pat Tillman at Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale on Feb. 12, four honorary captains will commemorate Valley legend Pat Tillman at the coin toss.
6 days ago
ASU student breaks down Phoenix’s light-pole situation for Eagles fans at the Super Bowl