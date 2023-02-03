Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management

Feb 3, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm
Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball ahead of Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis G...
Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball ahead of Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 112-110.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced.

Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.

The absence marks Johnson’s 39th game missed this season since tearing his meniscus this past November.

Since his return last month, Johnson has played in six of the last seven games for the Suns, averaging 14 points on 45.7% from the field and 45% from long range to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Before going down with the injury last November in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson scored 13 points, grabbed 3.4 rebounds and dished out 1.8 assists across eight contests.

With Johnson sidelined, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric could be in line for added minutes against the No. 1-seeded Celtics.

In 35 games with Johnson sidelined, Craig saw his averages bump up to 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 46% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point land.

The Suns kick off their five-game road trip against the Celtics at 5:30 p.m. Tune to ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 HD-2 for all the action.

