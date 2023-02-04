Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics

Feb 3, 2023
Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives for the basket against Phoenix Suns' Ish Wainright (12)...

Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives for the basket against Phoenix Suns' Ish Wainright (12) and Jock Landale (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.

The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.

Damion Lee led the way with 11 points, while Landale and Wainright had nine and Saben Lee added seven.

In fact, the four Suns bench players had the four highest plus-minuses in the contest.

