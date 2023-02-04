The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.

The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.

Damion Lee led the way with 11 points, while Landale and Wainright had nine and Saben Lee added seven.

In fact, the four Suns bench players had the four highest plus-minuses in the contest.

Damion Lee led the game with a plus-30, while Landale finished plus-18, Saben Lee was plus-16 and Wainright at plus-13.

The bench also provided both valuable and a large chunk of minutes, as Wainright played over 31 minutes, Damion Lee was on the court for nearly 26 minutes, and Saben Lee and Landale each played over 12 minutes apiece.

The Suns were without shooting guard Devin Booker (left groin strain), backup point guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain), guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness), forward Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) big Bismack Biyombo (coach’s decision) and wing Josh Okogie (coach’s decision).

UP NEXT

The Suns head to Detroit to tip off against the Pistons at 5 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @jwa1994