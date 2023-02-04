Close
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller, ‘Happy Gilmore’ just tap it in at NHL All-Star event

Feb 3, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Next up, Happy Gilmore!

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition added a new wrinkle this year with what the league is calling “Pitch ‘n Puck” in South Florida on Friday.

A total of six players competed on a par 4 via a combo of hockey and golf shots, while a “splash shot” saw puck handlers shoot at targets to dunk their opponents.

Arizona Coyotes All-Star right winger Clayton Keller was saucing it pretty nicely on the links with two nice shots to set him up for a birdie putt.

But unfortunately for the three-time All-Star, his shot for birdie did not want to go to its home. We’ve all been there.

“It’s been awesome. It’s a lot of fun here,” Keller told Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Pat Maroon on ESPN. “Obviously a little action night for me, did the event a couple days ago so just relaxing and enjoying everybody putting on a good show.”

Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak took it one step further by actually donning a Happy Gilmore jersey and hyping up the crowd before two-putting a hockey puck into the net from the blue line via a modified hockey stick putter.

Thankfully he had his caddie to bring him the proper club to just tap it in.

Pastrnak — or Gilmore — proceeded to do the happy dance of riding the bull out on the ice and received a high score from the judges.

He was probably playing for Chubbs (Rest In Peace).

