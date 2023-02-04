HABOOB
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller, ‘Happy Gilmore’ just tap it in at NHL All-Star event
Next up, Happy Gilmore!
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition added a new wrinkle this year with what the league is calling “Pitch ‘n Puck” in South Florida on Friday.
A total of six players competed on a par 4 via a combo of hockey and golf shots, while a “splash shot” saw puck handlers shoot at targets to dunk their opponents.
Arizona Coyotes All-Star right winger Clayton Keller was saucing it pretty nicely on the links with two nice shots to set him up for a birdie putt.
"Just perfect."
"Saaaauuuuuccy!"
"Side sauce! Side sauce!" pic.twitter.com/nnYkpd9cgG
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 4, 2023
But unfortunately for the three-time All-Star, his shot for birdie did not want to go to its home. We’ve all been there.
Sooooo close! pic.twitter.com/iTJxIR4Irm
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 4, 2023
“It’s been awesome. It’s a lot of fun here,” Keller told Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Pat Maroon on ESPN. “Obviously a little action night for me, did the event a couple days ago so just relaxing and enjoying everybody putting on a good show.”
Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak took it one step further by actually donning a Happy Gilmore jersey and hyping up the crowd before two-putting a hockey puck into the net from the blue line via a modified hockey stick putter.
Thankfully he had his caddie to bring him the proper club to just tap it in.
Just tap it in…
David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) channeled his inner Happy Gilmore for his @GreatClips NHL Breakaway Challenge attempt. 😂 #NHLAllStar
🇺🇸: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/jL0Yp45O0P
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/diK5LiZzcu #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/SNHJIUZw5A
— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2023
Pastrnak — or Gilmore — proceeded to do the happy dance of riding the bull out on the ice and received a high score from the judges.
He was probably playing for Chubbs (Rest In Peace).