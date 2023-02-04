Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals to interview Lou Anarumo, Mike Kafka a 2nd time, report says

Feb 4, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during the game against the Los Angeles Rams a...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during the game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 27, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are set to give second interviews to Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coach job, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Anarumo’s interview will take place late next week, a hint on how long Arizona’ head coaching vacancy will continue to persist.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Anarumo made a quick impression on the organization during his first interview this past week.

The Cardinals have looked at numerous defensive coaches for the job, including Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Arizona DC Vance Joseph. They reportedly interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn twice before he decided to go back to Dallas.

Going defense-first at the top would be a major difference from hiring Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.

Anarumo joined the Bengals in 2019 as defensive coordinator. He’s been a part of many high-stakes games in his tenure, including two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

Cincinnati allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the NFL in 2022 with 20.1 and were No. 11 in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) on that side of the ball, per Football Outsiders.

Anarumo was previously a defensive backs coach with the Giants in 2018 and the Miami Dolphins from 2012-17. Joseph was Miami’s DC with Anaurumo on the staff in 2016.

Kafka was set to interview with Arizona for the first time last Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro.

He joined the Giants this past year under head coach Brian Daboll after spending five seasons under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kafka’s offense, despite a lack of fire power on the outside, finished No. 10 in DVOA, and New York reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Cardinals are one of two teams without a head coach along with the Colts after the Denver Broncos traded for Sean Payton and the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans this past week.

