Fox says advertising sells out: So how much do Super Bowl TV ads cost?

Feb 6, 2023, 8:18 AM | Updated: 8:20 am
Super Bowl LVII advertising on a building in Phoenix, Arizona. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year. Mark Evans, executive vide president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game.

