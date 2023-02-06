Close
GOLF

ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field

Feb 6, 2023, 2:30 PM
Jon Rahm hold the winner's trophy after the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadiu...

Jon Rahm hold the winner's trophy after the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.

They join a group of competitors that also includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Sam Burns and Max Homa.

There are commitments to play in Arizona from 19 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Of those top 20 players, only No. 4-ranked Cameron Smith will not play in the event.

“We’re thrilled to have one of the best fields in the history of our tournament compete at one of golf’s most exciting stops on the PGA TOUR,” tournament chairman Pat Williams said in a release. “The field includes five of our last six champions, highly ranked players including another appearance from the world’s number one ranked player Rory McIlroy, multiple Major winners and FedExCup champs. Additionally, we have the next generation of PGA TOUR stars headed to TPC Scottsdale for what will be one of the most exciting weeks in the Valley.”

Rahm has begun his 2023 PGA Tour with two wins (Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express) in five appearances. He has finished in the top 10 in the other three events.

The Sun Devil has four top-10 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open, including a fifth-place close as an amateur in 2015.

The field of 132 players for the 2023 iteration of the event will compete for an increased purse of $20 million, a $3.6 million first-place check and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open takes place with events beginning Monday and running through Sunday.

