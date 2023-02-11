Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Scottsdale and the sunshine: Eagles, Chiefs give their takes on Arizona

Feb 11, 2023, 7:43 AM
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — In case you need another reminder:

All eyes are on the Valley and Arizona this week as Super Bowl LVII festivities led into the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Monday night was the first real glimpse of just how much of the focus really is on the state, with the big game pouring over into Footprint Center for opening night festivities.

In what felt like an icebreaker of sorts, players and coaches were asked myriad questions that touched on scary Australian animals, favorite cuts of steak, and of course, the state hosting the big game.

A look at what comes to mind when the state of Arizona is the topic of conversation:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

“I was telling (wife Brittany Mahomes), I need to get a house out here if the weather is like this in February. I got to come out here a couple times, been to a couple spring training games. For me, if I can go into the offseason and go to spring training games, golf, Suns games, whatever it is, that would be a couple good months. We might find a house out here soon enough.”

Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs RB

“Scottsdale. Waste Management. Old Town. What else you want to know? I can’t do (WM Phoenix Open this year). Strictly football.”

Haason Reddick, Eagles LB

“I remember the scenery and how beautiful it is. The people and how nice they were. Coming back and getting off the plane, I thought about my time here.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs WR

“I love it here. It’s nice, nice weather. I was coming from KC and it was 20 degrees, coming here it’s 70-plus. You can’t beat that.”

Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE

“Sunshine. That was my favorite part about coming out here so far. It’s a little chilly in Philly right now, so we got to come out here and throw on a t-shirt and shorts. And sitting out in the sun really changes your mood.”

Frank Clark, Chiefs DL

“The desert. 100% the desert. You already know where we’re at. When you’re in Arizona, you’re in that desert. I think the desert, I think cactus and I think ASU football.”

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs RB

“It’s hot, but when I got here it was cold.”

Orlando Brown, Chiefs OL

“Arizona’s a beautiful state, a very beautiful state. It’s great weather here. I’m not a huge golfer but I like tennis. It’s perfect tennis weather right now. I don’t know what it’s like in the summers though. I come out here several times a year. One of my best friends lives here so I come visit him two or three times a year.”

Nick Bolton, Chiefs LB

“I love Arizona. The weather is kind of like Texas. I love Arizona.”

Andy Reid, Chiefs head coach

“Probably family, because my wife is from here.”

