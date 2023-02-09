Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera to participate in 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 8, 2023, 7:21 PM
Defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a sack during ...
Defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a sack during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Sun Devil Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers beat the Sun Devils 31-7. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera will be participating in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

However, Silvera is the only player from any of the state’s universities out of 319 invitees for the event taking place from Feb. 28 to March 6.

From an ASU perspective, one could argue the likes of running back Xazavian Valladay and linebacker Kyle Soelle were snubbed.

Of the three RBs and three LBs invited from the Pac-12, none had more rushing touchdowns than Valladay and none had more tackles than Soelle.

Silvera measures 6-foot-1.5 inches tall and is 315 pounds, to go along with a 10 1/8-inch hand size, a 32.5-inch arm length and a 78.5-inch wingspan.

The interior defensive lineman on Dec. 13 became the first ASU player to declare for the NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Draft experts believe Silvera will be a Day-3 selection, placing him somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds.

The Florida native played for the Miami Hurricanes for the first four years of his collegiate career prior to graduating and transferring to Arizona State for his one season in the maroon and gold.

Silvera compiled 51 tackles (18 solo), three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 10 games played with the Sun Devils this past season.

It was without a doubt the best season of his five-year college career, as the graduate student only accumulated 41 tackles (18 solo), 16 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in four years at Miami.

Oregon leads the Pac-12 with six players showcasing their skills at this year’s combine.

