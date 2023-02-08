The Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday that they will be without shooting guard Devin Booker against the Hawks in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Booker will be sidelined due to left groin management after making his return from a 21-game absence on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old played for 25.5 minutes and scored 19 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field in the 116-112 win.

Booker also added six assists, four rebounds and hit 2-of-8 three-pointers while shooting 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

Other players who will be out for the Suns on Thursday night include backup point guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain), backup two-guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and forward Jae Crowder (not with team).

Meanwhile, backup wing Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) is listed as available.

Thursday at 1 p.m. Arizona time also marks the NBA’s trade deadline, which Suns general manager James Jones has been busy at work with having reportedly offered a package including point guard Chris Paul and Crowder for former Nets and now Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Additionally, Mat Ishbia officially took over as the majority owner of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

The Suns tip off against the Hawks at State Farm Arena at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

