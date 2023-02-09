Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Online reactions to Kevin Durant reportedly joining Phoenix Suns via trade with Nets

Feb 9, 2023, 12:20 AM | Updated: 12:42 am
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the ...

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago won 121-112. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

How about that for a late-night news dump?

The Phoenix Suns will acquire two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.

The Suns will also add T.J. Warren, who played in Phoenix from 2014-19, in the trade.

RELATED STORIES

The Nets pick up forwards Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson along with four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

Those still awake to hear the news went to social media, including one of those in the deal.

Reactions varied from amazement to confidence that the Suns could be favorites in the Western Conference or even the NBA. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game, and the trade is set to be the first under new owner Mat Ishbia.

Johnson was alerted of the trade in a rather unique way.

Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson gave his appreciation to Bridges and Johnson.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave his two cents, considering he was traded by the Nets following a request over the weekend.

Irving said he welcomes the competition and that he was glad Durant got out of Brooklyn. A new wrinkle in the Mavericks-Suns rivalry?

And, of course, jokes galore:

It has been and will continue to be a heck of a week in the Valley.

Online reactions to Kevin Durant reportedly joining Phoenix Suns via trade with Nets