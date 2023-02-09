How about that for a late-night news dump?

The Phoenix Suns will acquire two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.

The Suns will also add T.J. Warren, who played in Phoenix from 2014-19, in the trade.

The Nets pick up forwards Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson along with four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

Those still awake to hear the news went to social media, including one of those in the deal.

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023

Reactions varied from amazement to confidence that the Suns could be favorites in the Western Conference or even the NBA. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game, and the trade is set to be the first under new owner Mat Ishbia.

Wow — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) February 9, 2023

Acquiring Kevin Durant raises the Suns’ ceiling to levels not even matched in the year they made the NBA Finals. The West is wide open, but much less so now pairing KD with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix is the best in the West. — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 9, 2023

Suns new owner Mat Ishbia delivered a whopper on his first day on the job. He brought Kevin Durant where he desired to be: Phoenix. https://t.co/YySdb6H4Zd — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kawhi Leonard are all in the same DIVISION. — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) February 9, 2023

Johnson was alerted of the trade in a rather unique way.

The fact that I knew before my brother and broke the news to him… hilarious 😂 https://t.co/q7kFZScIOA — Puff Johnson (@PuffJohnson14) February 9, 2023

Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson gave his appreciation to Bridges and Johnson.

Thank you to the Twins as we affectionately called them! Mikal and Cam we are going to miss you. The business of basketball is a brutal part of this life, but @Suns fans will never forget the Joy and professionalism you two brought us! 🙏🏿 we will be watching! pic.twitter.com/fuV2baTTAe — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 9, 2023

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave his two cents, considering he was traded by the Nets following a request over the weekend.

Irving said he welcomes the competition and that he was glad Durant got out of Brooklyn. A new wrinkle in the Mavericks-Suns rivalry?

Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant trade from Nets to Suns: “It’s not the first time we’ll be in competition as brothers. I’m just praying for his happiness. We just cared about seeing each other in places that we can thrive, together or apart… I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/FveM52UaTP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 9, 2023

And, of course, jokes galore:

This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023

If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) February 9, 2023

Suns after trading for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2VkxiVDBNl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 9, 2023

THEY TRADED TJ WARREN?!!! — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 9, 2023

Sick world getting traded at 1:30 in the AM lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023

The NBA script writers this season pic.twitter.com/pnpwSeGTE4 — RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 9, 2023

It has been and will continue to be a heck of a week in the Valley.

Super Bowl. Waste Management Open. Kevin Durant traded to the Suns. Phoenix is the center of everything this week. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 9, 2023

