PHOENIX SUNS

Online reactions to Kevin Durant joining Suns via trade with Nets

Feb 9, 2023, 12:20 AM | Updated: 4:39 pm
How about that for a late-night news dump? And if you’re reading this in the morning: Good morning, we have some news. And no, you are not dreaming.

The Phoenix Suns acquired two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Thursday.

The Suns will also add T.J. Warren, who played in Phoenix from 2014-19, in the trade.

The Nets pick up forwards Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson along with four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap. First, a message from the mayor:

This surely will be a morning shock for fans expecting to enter Thursday waiting for a trade action before the 1 p.m. MST deadline.

Those still awake to hear the news went to social media, including one of those in the deal.

Reactions varied from amazement to confidence that the Suns could be favorites in the Western Conference or even the NBA. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game, and the trade is set to be the first under new owner Mat Ishbia.

Johnson was alerted of the trade in a rather unique way.

Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson gave his appreciation to Bridges and Johnson.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave his two cents, considering he was traded by the Nets following a request over the weekend.

Irving said he welcomes the competition and that he was glad Durant got out of Brooklyn. A new wrinkle in the Mavericks-Suns rivalry?

And, of course, jokes galore:

It has been and will continue to be a heck of a week in the Valley.

