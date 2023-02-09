Close
PHOENIX SUNS

New Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s career by the numbers

Feb 9, 2023, 12:17 AM | Updated: 4:35 pm
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns acquired Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade late Wednesday evening.

The move sent shockwaves through the NBA with Durant, one of the game’s elite talents, set to team up with Suns stalwarts Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.

The scope of Durant’s prowess since entering the league in 2007 is almost hard to fathom, but we put together some of the most important figures of his career.

Here’s a look at Durant’s career by the numbers:

13

Durant is a 13-time All-Star selection, missing winning the annual honor just once since 2010 and that came in 2020 when he was out with an Achilles injury.

4

The amount of times Durant has won the regular season scoring title. The forward three-peated in 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12 before averaging a career-best 32 points per game in 2013-14.

58

The highest point total for Durant in a regular season game. That seems low considering Durant’s expansive offensive skills. Oh, and also because Devin Booker dropped 70 in a game once.

2

It’s a great number for Durant. He’s a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. Durant did that in back-to-back years with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

55.9

Durant’s field goal percentage this season. As it stands, it would be the highest of his career.

93.4

Durant’s free throw percentage this season, which does lead the league.

17

Triples-doubles in Durant’s career. Not bad for a 6-foot-10 guy.

29.4

Durant’s points per game average in the playoffs in his career. He’s also a 47.6% shooter in the postseason.

New Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s career by the numbers