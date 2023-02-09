Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Reported new Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s career by the numbers

Feb 9, 2023, 12:17 AM
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns reportedly acquired Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade late Wednesday evening.

The move sent shockwaves through the NBA with Durant, one of the game’s elite talents, set to team up with Suns stalwarts Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.

The scope of Durant’s prowess since entering the league in 2007 is almost hard to fathom, but we put together some of the most important figures of his career.

Here’s a look at Durant’s career by the numbers:

RELATED STORIES

13

Durant is a 13-time All-Star selection, missing winning the annual honor just once since 2010 and that came in 2020 when he was out with an Achilles injury.

4

The amount of times Durant has won the regular season scoring title. The forward three-peated in 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12 before averaging a career-best 32 points per game in 2013-14.

58

The highest point total for Durant in a regular season game. That seems low considering Durant’s expansive offensive skills. Oh, and also because Devin Booker dropped 70 in a game once.

2

It’s a great number for Durant. He’s a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. Durant did that in back-to-back years with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

55.9

Durant’s field goal percentage this season. As it stands, it would be the highest of his career.

93.4

Durant’s free throw percentage this season, which does lead the league.

17

Triples-doubles in Durant’s career. Not bad for a 6-foot-10 guy.

29.4

Durant’s points per game average in the playoffs in his career. He’s also a 47.6% shooter in the postseason.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Roun...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets, per reports

The Phoenix Suns have acquired forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
1 day ago
Mat Ishbia, new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, talks to the me...
Kellan Olson

Mat Ishbia eager to ‘get in dirt’ to give Phoenix Suns a proper foundation

Mat Ishbia has got a lot of work to do. Anyone going through the transition of becoming the new owner of a sports team is in the same spot.
1 day ago
Mat Ishbia, new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, holds up a jers...
Dan Bickley

Phoenix Suns’ Mat Ishbia represents new beginning, hopeful reprieve for franchise

Mat Ishbia represents a new beginning for the Phoenix Suns and hopefully one of the greatest reprieves in Valley sports history.
1 day ago
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is introduced with his three children at Footprint Center on Wednesda...
Kevin Zimmerman

Suns owner Ishbia’s culture commitment tested by Isiah Thomas report

Mat Ishbia took the podium for his introductory press conference Wednesday at Footprint Center as the symbol of positive change.
1 day ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during a 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Ce...
Jake Anderson

Suns to keep Devin Booker sidelined vs. Hawks due to left groin management

The Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday that they will be without shooting guard Devin Booker against the Hawks in Atlanta on Thursday night.
1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, scores to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA...
Associated Press

LeBron James becomes the NBA’s scoring king

LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader, with a jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Thunder.
1 day ago
Reported new Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s career by the numbers