Win a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey

Get ready for Rob Gronkowski -Gronk's personally curated music festival and Big Game Weekend's #1 day party at Talking Stick Resort this Saturday. Featuring the big reveal of The Beast Unleashed, a celebrity volleyball game at Corona USA Beach, and more over-the-top experiences from our partners Teremana, BTL Aesthetics, Licor 43, Wrangler, and Pit Viper, you don't want to miss this.

10 hours ago