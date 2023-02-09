Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CONTESTS

Win a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey

Feb 9, 2023, 6:48 AM | Updated: 9:33 am
Promotions's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Register below to win a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey!

Contests

Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

Win tickets to the Super Bowl, FanDuel Party, Bud Light Music Fest and more!

Register now and listen to Arizona Sports 98.7 for your name all this week to become a qualifier for your chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVII
4 days ago
...
Promotions

Burns & Gambo LIVE!

Join Burns and Gambo today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Safeway on 83rd Ave and Camelback for Coca-Cola's Game Time Rewards! Meet NFL Alumni Jay Feeley and enter to win over $50,000 in prizes!
10 hours ago
...
Promotions

Win tickets to Sports Illustrated The Party

Sports Illustrated The Party presented by Captain Morgan on Saturday, February 11! Featuring headlining performances by Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers. Register now for your chance to win tickets!!
8 days ago
...
Promotions

Gronk Beach Presented by The Beast Unleashed

Get ready for Rob Gronkowski -Gronk's personally curated music festival and Big Game Weekend's #1 day party at Talking Stick Resort this Saturday. Featuring the big reveal of The Beast Unleashed, a celebrity volleyball game at Corona USA Beach, and more over-the-top experiences from our partners Teremana, BTL Aesthetics, Licor 43, Wrangler, and Pit Viper, you don't want to miss this.
10 hours ago
...
Promotions

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust

Win tickets to Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust, June 30th at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
8 days ago
...
Promotions

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate

Win a pair of tickets to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate!
8 days ago
Win a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey