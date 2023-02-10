Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke to take Texans DC job, per report

Feb 10, 2023, 8:27 AM
Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke coaches J.J. Watt during OTAs in Tempe, Arizona, ...
Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke coaches J.J. Watt during OTAs in Tempe, Arizona, on May 23, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Tyler Drake).
(Arizona Sports Photo/Tyler Drake)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke will accept a job offer to lead the Houston Texans as defensive coordinator, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He joins the staff under first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans, the former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

It is undetermined which of the two will call plays, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Burke is coming off his first year as Arizona’s defensive line coach. With him at the helm, the pairing of J.J. Watt (12.5) and Zach Allen (5.5) amassed 18 sacks and 44 QB hits combined.

Burke has experience in a coordinator role as the Miami Dolphins’ DC from 2017-18. He was promoted to the role after working as the team’s linebackers coach in 2016.

After his time in Miami, Burke served as a Philadelphia Eagles defensive special assistant in 2019 and run game coordinator and DL coach in 2020.

From there, he headed to the New York Jets as a game management coach.

The move by Burke comes as Arizona’s defensive staffers under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury have begun taking other jobs. The Cardinals, who remain in a coaching search, have reportedly told former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph he is out of the running for the head-coaching position vacated by Kingsbury.

