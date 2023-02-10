Close
PHOENIX SUNS

NBA names 2023 All-Star Game injury replacements

Feb 10, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, drives the lane as Denver Nuggets forward Aaro...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, drives the lane as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

Commissioner Adam Silver’s office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN.

The news means Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not make his fourth All-Star Game, barring any additional injuries before the game on Feb. 19.

Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State’s Stephen Curry, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Phoenix’s Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City.

It’s the second All-Star selection for Siakam, and the first for Edwards and Fox.

Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and Memphis’ Ja Morant, the NBA said.

All-Star starters are chosen in a weighted vote that takes into account fan, media and player balloting. All-Star reserves are chosen by NBA coaches. Injury replacements are selected by Silver.

The rosters for the game will be chosen by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before tip-off. This is the sixth year that the NBA has used the captain-draft format for the game, but the first time that those selections will be made on game day.

