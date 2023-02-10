Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Mikal Bridges thanks Phoenix in farewell message to Suns, fans

Feb 10, 2023, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Former Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges officially said goodbye to the Valley on Friday via Instagram.

Bridges was traded along with “Twin” Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round selections and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in exchange for superstar Kevin Durant and wing T.J. Warren.

“On to Brooklyn! P.S. I got my twin (with) me too so it’s up!” Bridges wrote.

RELATED STORIES

The runner-up for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award made sure to mention some of his teammates in his farewell.

He joked with Bismack Biyombo and Cam Payne that they were brothers and “dawgs (for real)” in Phoenix, but now that they are on opposing teams, “don’t hit my line.”

And apparently Chris Paul owes Bridges a gift?

“Aye CP3 make sure (you) send my gift bruh, I play soon,” Bridges wrote.

Bridges holds the NBA’s logest active streak for consecutive games played at 400 including playoff games, all of which were for the Suns after being selected No. 10 overall out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Brought a kid who was pissed off getting traded from his hometown team to finding a new home and never wanting to leave,” he wrote.

Hopefully the Point God can get his former teammate his gift before the Nets tip off against Bridges’ hometown Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright (12) attempts to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duar...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns conclude road trip with get-right win vs. Pacers

The Phoenix Suns came out with a different level of energy and execution in a win on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.
20 hours ago
General manager, James Jones of the Phoenix Suns before Game One of the Western Conference Second R...
Kellan Olson

Suns’ James Jones: Kevin Durant trade with Nets required patience, luck

Suns president of basketball operations James Jones spoke for the first time since the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal.
20 hours ago
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first ha...
Dan Bickley

Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene

The Valley is a celebrity-obsessed region. And for many reasons, the blockbuster addition is exactly what we needed.
20 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, drives the lane as Denver Nuggets forward Aaro...
Associated Press

NBA names 2023 All-Star Game injury replacements

Pascal Siakam, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox have been added to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.
20 hours ago
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half...
Wills Rice

Suns played 1st contest without Mikal Bridges in 400 games

While Suns fans can rejoice Kevin Durant is coming to Arizona, the departure of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leaves many with heavy hearts.
20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, front right, has the ball knocked away by Phoenix Suns forwa...
Kellan Olson

Shorthanded Phoenix Suns start new KD era with loss to Hawks

After a seismic trade before the deadline, it's funny how the Phoenix Suns find themselves in the same short-term position.
2 days ago
Mikal Bridges thanks Phoenix in farewell message to Suns, fans