Mikal Bridges thanks Phoenix in farewell message to Suns, fans

Former Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges officially said goodbye to the Valley on Friday via Instagram.

Bridges was traded along with “Twin” Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round selections and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in exchange for superstar Kevin Durant and wing T.J. Warren.

“On to Brooklyn! P.S. I got my twin (with) me too so it’s up!” Bridges wrote.

The runner-up for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award made sure to mention some of his teammates in his farewell.

He joked with Bismack Biyombo and Cam Payne that they were brothers and “dawgs (for real)” in Phoenix, but now that they are on opposing teams, “don’t hit my line.”

And apparently Chris Paul owes Bridges a gift?

“Aye CP3 make sure (you) send my gift bruh, I play soon,” Bridges wrote.

Bridges holds the NBA’s logest active streak for consecutive games played at 400 including playoff games, all of which were for the Suns after being selected No. 10 overall out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Brought a kid who was pissed off getting traded from his hometown team to finding a new home and never wanting to leave,” he wrote.

Hopefully the Point God can get his former teammate his gift before the Nets tip off against Bridges’ hometown Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

