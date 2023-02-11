PHOENIX SUNS
Kevin Durant reps Phoenix Suns drip for the 1st time
Kevin Durant has officially arrived in the Valley of the Sun.
We may still have to wait until after he recovers from a sprained MCL to see him take the court for the first time in a Phoenix Suns uniform, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait to see him sport the purple and orange.
The 13-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team forward had his “soft” introduction to the Valley on Saturday:
At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35…
𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓.
Durant will officially be rocking the No. 35 once he gets to don a Suns jersey.
As for when that will be, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Durant isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break.
That timeline suggests that Phoenix’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on Feb. 24 could be the first time the 34-year-old suits up for head coach Monty Williams.
Coincidentally, Durant and Williams spent time together in OKC during the 2015-16 season when the latter was still an assistant.
The duo’s relationship also goes back to when they were both a part of USA Basketball from 2013-16.
Durant, along with T.J. Warren, was sent over to Phoenix on Thursday in exchange for “The Twins” Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, four future first-round selections and a pick swap.
“The Twins” on Friday both took to Instagram to say their goodbyes to the Suns and Valley faithful.