PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant reps Phoenix Suns drip for the 1st time

Feb 11, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant has officially arrived in the Valley of the Sun.

We may still have to wait until after he recovers from a sprained MCL to see him take the court for the first time in a Phoenix Suns uniform, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait to see him sport the purple and orange.

The 13-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team forward had his “soft” introduction to the Valley on Saturday:

Durant will officially be rocking the No. 35 once he gets to don a Suns jersey.

As for when that will be, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Durant isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break.

That timeline suggests that Phoenix’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on Feb. 24 could be the first time the 34-year-old suits up for head coach Monty Williams.

Coincidentally, Durant and Williams spent time together in OKC during the 2015-16 season when the latter was still an assistant.

The duo’s relationship also goes back to when they were both a part of USA Basketball from 2013-16.

Durant, along with T.J. Warren, was sent over to Phoenix on Thursday in exchange for “The Twins” Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, four future first-round selections and a pick swap.

“The Twins” on Friday both took to Instagram to say their goodbyes to the Suns and Valley faithful.

