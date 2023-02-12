Close
NAU men's hoops loses on absurd game-winning shot at buzzer by Portland State

Feb 11, 2023
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Northern Arizona men’s basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday afternoon to Portland State.

With 0.4 seconds left and NAU up by one, Portland State heaved the ball down court, which Isaiah Johnson somehow caught and banked in for the game-winning shot at the buzzer of a 88-87 Lumberjacks loss in Flagstaff.

Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead, 87-86 with a 3 with five seconds left.

Cameron Parker scored 21 points and had five rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference).

Jorell Saterfield scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bobby Harvey shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (7-20, 3-11) were led by Xavier Fuller, who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Northern Arizona also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Carson Towt. Nik Mains also had 15 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Portland State hosts Idaho State while Northern Arizona travels to play Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

NAU men’s hoops loses on absurd game-winning shot at buzzer by Portland State