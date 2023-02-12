Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State center Warren Washington out vs. Cal with COVID-19

Feb 11, 2023, 5:37 PM
Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) and Washington State forward DJ Rodman, top left, watc...

Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) and Washington State forward DJ Rodman, top left, watch the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team will be without center Warren Washington on Saturday against the California Golden Bears due to COVID-19.

This marks the second consecutive game the 7-foot, 225-pound senior has missed because of the illness.

Washington in his lone season at ASU is averaging 8.9 points on 57.6% shooting from the field while hitting at a 65.2% clip from the free-throw line across 23 games.

He’s also added 7.0 rebounds, 1.87 blocks and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest.

The Sun Devils have lost five of their last seven matchups, which featured a four-game losing streak to the L.A. schools at home and getting swept by the Washington schools in the Pacific Northwest.

However, Arizona State has won two of its last three games — a 68-57 win over Oregon State last week at Desert Financial Arena and a 69-65 comeback victory against Stanford on Thursday.

If the Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) head coach Bobby Hurley and Co. want to keep their chances of making the NCAA Tournament alive, they will have to find a way to complete the road sweep of the Bay Area schools, especially with the Golden Bears being the worst team in the conference at 3-21 (2-11).

ASU tips off against Cal at 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

