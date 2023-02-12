Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes come back from 3-goal deficit to pick up point in OT loss to Blues

Feb 11, 2023, 9:23 PM
St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) scores past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen had two goals and Ryan O’Reilly scored in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Arizona Coyotes 6-5 on Saturday night.

Brandon Saad, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help St. Louis snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 8-3 in overtime.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots as Arizona fell to 3-8 in overtime but earned a point in its sixth consecutive game. Clayton Keller had two goals, and Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored.

O’Reilly scored his 11th of the season 1:02 into overtime in his first game back after missing 14 with a broken foot.

Crouse scored his 17th goal with Vejmelka pulled for an extra skater to tie the game at 5 with 57 seconds remaining in regulation.

Bjugstad scored his 13th on a power play with 6:46 left in the third period to cut the St. Louis lead to 5-4.

Keller got his 21st goal this season and second of the game 9:47 into the third to pull Arizona to 5-3.

Rosen registered his first career multigoal game when he scored his sixth of the season 6:44 into the third period and his seventh 1:49 later to expand the St. Louis lead to 5-2.

Thomas got his 13th goal just after returning from the penalty box to give the Blues a 3-2 lead 1:27 into the third period.

Blais scored his first goal since May 1, 2021, off Nick Leddy’s stretch pass right after leaving the penalty box with 2:41 remaining in the second period to tie the game at 2. Blais was reacquired Thursday from the Rangers in the trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to New York.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

Keller’s first goal made him the first Coyotes player to score at least 20 in consecutive seasons since Oliver Ekman-Larsson accomplished the feat from 2014-16.

LINEUP SHUFFLE

Coyotes: D Jakob Chychrun was a healthy scratch due to trade-related reasons. … F Liam O’Brien was scratched with an upper-body injury. … Before the game, the Coyotes recalled defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Dysin Mayo from the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Blues: O’Reilly (broken foot), Thomas (lower-body injury) and RW Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) all returned to the lineup.

UP NEXT

The Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators on Monday night at 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

