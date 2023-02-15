Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns sign veteran wing Terrence Ross

Feb 15, 2023
Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic goes in for a layup against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter of the game at Chase Center on January 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Wing Terrence Ross has signed with the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, the team said Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Ross had decided to join Phoenix on Saturday.

Wojnarowski added that the Dallas Mavericks were in the lead to sign Ross earlier on Saturday, but new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and head coach Monty Williams convinced the 32-year-old wing to join the likes of Devin Booker and newly acquired wing Kevin Durant.

Maybe Ross knew they would all come together one day, as this tweet from June 20, 2021, has high praise for his new reported teammates:

Ross is in his 11th year in the NBA after being drafted No. 8 overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2012 draft out of Washington.

The 6-foot-7, 207-pound wing spent five seasons with the Raptors before being traded to the Magic in 2016-17, where he has played ever since.

He has a career average of 11.0 points on 41.8% shooting from the field, including an impressive 36.2% clip from three-point range.

This season in Orlando, Ross is scoring 8.0 points per contest on a 43.1% mark from the floor while hitting a 38.1% of his threes — the fourth-highest three-point percentage of his career.

Ross thanked the city of Orlando and his former team on Tuesday after departing.

He also adds 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 75% from the free throw line.

ArizonaSports.com editor and Suns reporter Kellan Olson pointed out Ross as a possibility for the Suns’ potential targets in the buyout market.

Ross’ role has drastically reduced in Orlando the last two years, where he had previously been establishing himself as one of the league’s most prolific scorers off the bench, averaging at least 15 points per game for three straight seasons. There likely won’t be a better scoring in bunches type of guy available. If the Suns want to add more offense on the bench, he’s a logical target.

