Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Billick: Kyler Murray not a hinderance to Cardinals head coach search

Feb 12, 2023, 11:19 AM
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are on track to become the last team to hire a head coach in the 2023 NFL head coaching cycle.

While NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly believes this is because coaching candidates don’t want to work with quarterback Kyler Murray, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick doesn’t believe that is the case.

“I think Kyler Murray obviously has shown he can be a dynamic talent,” Billick told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday.

With reports linking Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts, the Cardinals are the only team remaining in the league to fill their vacancy.

RELATED STORIES

They were closely linked to several candidates who have since taken other jobs like Sean Payton (Denver Broncos HC), Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys DC) and Brian Flores (Minnesota Vikings DC).

Billick believes that matching a quarterback with a head coach is important but does not see Murray as a hinderance.

“If you have a choice, its usually going to be based around, ‘Do I have a quarterback?'” Billick said. “But its gotta be structured in the right way. The team has to be put around him.”

In four seasons, Murray has amassed a 25-31-1 record with 13,848 passing yards, 84 passing touchdowns and 41 interceptions on 66.8% passing. He also added 2,204 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are currently linked to three head coaching candidates: Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Their search is expected to ramp up on Monday after the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals gestures during warmups prior to the game against the Los A...
Wills Rice

Cardinals safety Budda Baker looking for a ‘real’ head coach

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker gave his opinion on what characteristics the next Arizona head coach should have.
11 hours ago
Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles cheers on his team during training...
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coach

The Cardinals are expected to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position later this week.
11 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57...
Tyler Drake

Scottsdale and the sunshine: Eagles, Chiefs give their takes on Arizona

A look at what comes to mind when the state of Arizona is the topic of conversation for the players and coaches of Super Bowl LVII.
1 day ago
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants looks on during warmups of a preseason game...
Tyler Drake

Daboll: Cardinals head coach candidate Mike Kafka ‘a tireless worker’

After all the Cardinals' stone unturning, two finalists remain, one of which is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort pose for a photo during...
Jake Anderson

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals to ‘pause’ coaching search until after Super Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals will not be hiring a new head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, owner Michael Bidwill said Friday.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks towards the scoreboard during the first half of ...
Arizona Sports

Kliff Kingsbury interviewing for Texans offensive coordinator job, per reports

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing in Houston to become the Texans' offensive coordinator, per reports.
2 days ago
Billick: Kyler Murray not a hinderance to Cardinals head coach search