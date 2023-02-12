The Arizona Cardinals are on track to become the last team to hire a head coach in the 2023 NFL head coaching cycle.

While NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly believes this is because coaching candidates don’t want to work with quarterback Kyler Murray, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick doesn’t believe that is the case.

“I think Kyler Murray obviously has shown he can be a dynamic talent,” Billick told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday.

With reports linking Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts, the Cardinals are the only team remaining in the league to fill their vacancy.

They were closely linked to several candidates who have since taken other jobs like Sean Payton (Denver Broncos HC), Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys DC) and Brian Flores (Minnesota Vikings DC).

Billick believes that matching a quarterback with a head coach is important but does not see Murray as a hinderance.

“If you have a choice, its usually going to be based around, ‘Do I have a quarterback?'” Billick said. “But its gotta be structured in the right way. The team has to be put around him.”

In four seasons, Murray has amassed a 25-31-1 record with 13,848 passing yards, 84 passing touchdowns and 41 interceptions on 66.8% passing. He also added 2,204 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are currently linked to three head coaching candidates: Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Their search is expected to ramp up on Monday after the Super Bowl.

