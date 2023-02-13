The National Anthem is no stranger to tears, just ask Knowshon Moreno, who went viral when long streaks of water fell from his eyes ahead of regular season game.

But when it comes to pregame emotions, Philadelphia Eagles second-year head coach Nick Sirianni might be the leader in the clubhouse after Sunday.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, the Eagles head coach was seen crying as the National anthem.

Now, he wasn’t the only one tearing up — we saw you Jason Kelce — but was by far the most visible.

You can’t fault the guy, either, who is coaching in his first Super Bowl after taking over the reins of the organization just two years prior.

It is a moment Sirianni has dreamed of since he was little, having caught Whitney Houston’s rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

It was certainly a big moment for the head coach. It was also a big moment for those watching from home and in the stands of State Farm Stadium in more ways than one.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem got me man… If you don’t feel this you don’t have a pulse! LETS GOOOO!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HgBn5gDe1w — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 12, 2023

After watching Nick Sirianni cry during the National Anthem, it’s @Eagles by 50. — Kristen Sheft (@kristensheft) February 12, 2023

Knowshon Moreno seeing Nick Sirianni cry during the National Anthem #SBLVII #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pGmedQPkAt — BetFTW (@Bet_ForTheWin) February 12, 2023

Nick Sirianni just got done watching Marley and Me — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) February 12, 2023

Nick Sirianni bet under on the anthem. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 12, 2023

Nick Sirianni crying meme is me watching the FAST X trailer — Brian – 2023 Yankees Fan (@brianspeaksnow) February 13, 2023

All the Crypto ad execs who spent millions on commercials during last year's #SuperBowl https://t.co/tmQBlfTCp4 — Jarrett Carlen (@JarrettGC) February 12, 2023

.@Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and lineman Jason Kelce got emotional during Chris Stapleton's National Anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IVuhIH0KWr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 12, 2023

The Eagles and Chiefs are tied 7-7 in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII after trading a pair of opening-drive touchdowns.

