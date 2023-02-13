Close
National Anthem leaves Eagles’ Nick Sirianni in tears ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Feb 12, 2023, 5:25 PM
The National Anthem is no stranger to tears, just ask Knowshon Moreno, who went viral when long streaks of water fell from his eyes ahead of regular season game.

But when it comes to pregame emotions, Philadelphia Eagles second-year head coach Nick Sirianni might be the leader in the clubhouse after Sunday.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, the Eagles head coach was seen crying as the National anthem.

Now, he wasn’t the only one tearing up — we saw you Jason Kelce — but was by far the most visible.

You can’t fault the guy, either, who is coaching in his first Super Bowl after taking over the reins of the organization just two years prior.

It is a moment Sirianni has dreamed of since he was little, having caught Whitney Houston’s rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

It was certainly a big moment for the head coach. It was also a big moment for those watching from home and in the stands of State Farm Stadium in more ways than one.

The Eagles and Chiefs are tied 7-7 in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII after trading a pair of opening-drive touchdowns.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)...
