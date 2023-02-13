The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were quick with the trigger when it came to putting points on the board during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

With Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes locked in from the jump, both sides traded scores in a hurry behind two-opening drive touchdowns, marking just the second time in Super Bowl history in which both teams scored a touchdown on their first possession, and never looked back.

But after a half of play, it’s the Eagles who held a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Receiving the rock first, Philadelphia got down to business behind the arm and legs of Hurts. Completing four of his first five pass attempts of the afternoon, Hurts was able to settle in through the air while also chipping in 25 yards on the ground. The QB put an exclamation on the drive with a one-yard QB sneak for the score.

Despite Philadelphia’s hot start, Kansas City was right there to answer with running back Isaiah Pacheco and tight end Travis Kelce seeing their numbers called early and often.

A couple of chunk plays and an 18-yard touchdown grab by the tight end and the score was back to even seven snaps later.

The touchdown train wouldn’t last forever, though.

After looking like either offense could do no wrong with the ball in their hands, the Eagles settled for a punt the following drive and the Chiefs’ second possession wasn’t quite how they drew it up.

Needing six plays to get down to the Eagles’ 24-yard line, the Chiefs looked poised to walk away with at least a field goal.

Instead, a Harrison Butker doink off the left goalpost opened up a window for the Eagles to regain a lead.

And that they did just five plays later behind an impressive 45-yard touchdown grab by wide receiver A.J. Brown.

An ensuing Chiefs drive ending in a punt only added to the Eagles’ growing momentum.

That was until the Kansas City defense caught a break in the second quarter.

Looking to extend the drive on a third-and-5 look, Hurts lost his handle on the football and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was there to do the rest, returning the turnover 36 yards the other way for the touchdown. It marks the first fumble recovered for a touchdown since former Denver Bronco Malik Jackson did it in Super Bowl 50.

The half was far from over, however, with Hurts getting a chance to redeem himself.

And that he did.

Behind a 12-play, 75-yard drive, Hurts went to work against the Chiefs defense before taking it in himself on a four-yard TD run. With the scamper, Hurts is now just the second QB to record at least two rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl since the Chicago Bears’ Jim McMahon did so in 1986.

A Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal after another stalled Chiefs drive sent the Eagles to the locker room with a 10-point lead.

