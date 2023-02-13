Close
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards

Feb 12, 2023, 8:01 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end M...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke a record that stood for more than 20 years at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on Sunday.

Hurts in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs reached 66 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

The previous mark was 64 by Tennessee Titans QB Steve McNair against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, the first of the 21st century most known for the “longest yard.”

Hurts also became the first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in a Super Bowl game since Jim McMahon for the Chicago Bears in 1985, doing so in the first half along with a TD pass to help Philadelphia jump ahead 24-14 at the break.

He became the first quarterback with four rushing touchdowns in a single postseason, as well, accomplishing the feat despite Philadelphia having earned bye.

The young quarterback wasn’t finished, as he punched in a record-setting third rushing score in the fourth quarter on a sneak in which his offense pushed him across.

Not only that, he ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35 apiece.

Hurts ran all over the league in the regular season, finishing with 760 yards on the ground to lead all QBs. His 13 touchdown runs were tied for second in the NFL, regardless of position.

The third-year quarterback was an MVP finalist this season for the 14-3 Eagles.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards