PHOENIX — That’s all she wrote for Super Bowl LVII and all the festivities that came with it throughout the Valley this past week.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the big-game buzz surrounding the Valley has dispersed as tourists head back home and downtown Phoenix and its surrounding areas return to normalcy.

A spattering of signage and murals are really all that remain from a jam-packed week as crews work to get the state back in order after a successful hosting that resulted in gobs and gobs of visitors pouring into the desert.

But while the big game and everything else associated with it are now just a thing of the past, there was still one thing left for the Arizona Super Bowl Committee to do before putting a big, red bow on the week.

The passing of the Super Bowl torch from Arizona to Nevada. (Also, solid handoff by @LarryFitzgerald) 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/vOJK4XVoRX — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 13, 2023

In what was the final stage of Super Bowl week in the desert, the Arizona host committee including Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald handed off the ceremonial football to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee on Monday morning.

“You know putting on a Super Bowl doesn’t start in a week, it starts several years in advance,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “But this morning, we celebrate the wonderful job Arizona did, an extraordinary effort across this great Valley.

“Just a wonderful effort with the host committee, bringing this community together both the public and the private sector.”

The torch has officially been passed from the Valley to Sin City.

And if you needed another sign of the times, look no further than the giant replica football for Super Bowl LVIII parked right outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

With #SuperBowlLVII officially in the books, Las Vegas is on the clock for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/lPtCR0dDDG — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl LVII marked the third of its kind in Arizona, producing an instant classic of high-powered offenses led by All-Pro quarterbacks. It’s the latest chapter in the state’s hosting of the big game.

As for what’s next when it comes to Arizona hosting another Super Bowl, expect a wait after seeing three in a 15-year span.

Las Vegas is set to host next year before New Orleans gets another turn. Beyond that, it’s up in the air, with numerous other stadiums and cities looking to host.

Luckily for Arizona, it’s much more a matter of when, not if.

