Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA SUPER BOWL

Happy trails: Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee hands off to Las Vegas

Feb 13, 2023, 5:12 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee after unveiling ...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee after unveiling the Super Bowl LVIII logo on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — That’s all she wrote for Super Bowl LVII and all the festivities that came with it throughout the Valley this past week.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the big-game buzz surrounding the Valley has dispersed as tourists head back home and downtown Phoenix and its surrounding areas return to normalcy.

A spattering of signage and murals are really all that remain from a jam-packed week as crews work to get the state back in order after a successful hosting that resulted in gobs and gobs of visitors pouring into the desert.

But while the big game and everything else associated with it are now just a thing of the past, there was still one thing left for the Arizona Super Bowl Committee to do before putting a big, red bow on the week.

RELATED STORIES

In what was the final stage of Super Bowl week in the desert, the Arizona host committee including Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald handed off the ceremonial football to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee on Monday morning.

“You know putting on a Super Bowl doesn’t start in a week, it starts several years in advance,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “But this morning, we celebrate the wonderful job Arizona did, an extraordinary effort across this great Valley.

“Just a wonderful effort with the host committee, bringing this community together both the public and the private sector.”

The torch has officially been passed from the Valley to Sin City.

And if you needed another sign of the times, look no further than the giant replica football for Super Bowl LVIII parked right outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

Super Bowl LVII marked the third of its kind in Arizona, producing an instant classic of high-powered offenses led by All-Pro quarterbacks. It’s the latest chapter in the state’s hosting of the big game.

As for what’s next when it comes to Arizona hosting another Super Bowl, expect a wait after seeing three in a 15-year span.

Las Vegas is set to host next year before New Orleans gets another turn. Beyond that, it’s up in the air, with numerous other stadiums and cities looking to host.

Luckily for Arizona, it’s much more a matter of when, not if.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks with reporters after being named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson talks with reporters after being named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson talks with reporters after being named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner talks with reporters after being named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner talks with reporters after being named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks with reporters after being named AP Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks with reporters after being named AP Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks with reporters after being named AP Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with reporters after being named AP Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with reporters after being named AP Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with reporters after being named AP Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) San Francisco 49ers DL Nick Bosa talks with reporters after being named AP Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking t...
Associated Press

Super Bowl LVII in Arizona averages 113 million viewers, 3rd-most watched in history

Two of the top three most-watched Super Bowls in history have taken place in Arizona: Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
20 hours ago
James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster #9...
Associated Press

Eagles CB Bradberry on his controversial Super Bowl flag: ‘It was holding’

While his controversial holding flag tarnished Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Eagles CB James Bradberry thought it was a good call.
20 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks onto the field before the game against the Kansas Cit...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill needs to focus on winning Super Bowls, not hosting them

Before turning out the lights on the Super Bowl, Michael Bidwill should’ve saved some confetti and placed the memento in his office.
20 hours ago
Skyy Moore #24 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Phi...
Arizona Sports

Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale after Butker hits game-winning FG

The Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half to overcome a 24-14 halftime deficit to win their second Lombardi Trophy.
20 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end M...
Arizona Sports

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke a record that stood for more than 20 years at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale Sunday.
20 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) ...
Associated Press

Super Bowl LVII field ‘was like playing on a water park’

Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing Sunday, leading several to change their cleats during Super Bowl LVII.
20 hours ago
Happy trails: Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee hands off to Las Vegas