PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant out through All-Star break; Suns’ Warren, Bazley active vs. Kings

Feb 13, 2023, 1:32 PM
Kevin Durant (R) and guest attends Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kevin Durant (R) and guest attends Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
BY

The Phoenix Suns will have forwards T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley active on Tuesday when they face the Sacramento Kings.

But the bigger news: Fellow trade acquisition Kevin Durant went through individual work in front of reporters for the first time as a member of the team on Monday.

He, however, will not be active in games until at least after the NBA All-Star break that runs through Feb. 19 due to his recovery from an MCL injury.

Phoenix has also ruled out point guard Cam Payne (foot) and shooting guard Landry Shamet (foot) through the All-Star break. They will be reevaluated for their respective injuries at that point.

In the meantime, Warren and Bazley will slide onto the bench for the Suns’ hosting of the Kings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, which will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Warren was included in the Suns’ deal for Durant that saw Phoenix send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder’s contract to the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix also parted with four first-round picks and a pick swap in the deal. Crowder was quickly rerouted to the Milwaukee Bucks in a separate trade by the Nets.

Warren, who played for the Suns from 2014-19, is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 26 appearances. He’s been limited to 18.8 minutes per game after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot fracture.

Bazley is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who received Dario Saric in a trade last Thursday with Phoenix. His minutes have dropped compared to the past two seasons as he fell behind a depth chart of several young forwards in Oklahoma City.

The 22-year-old is shooting career highs of 45% from the field and 40% from three-point range, however.

