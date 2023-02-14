Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former ‘Cardiac Cards’ Pro Bowl guard Conrad Dobler dies at 72

Feb 13, 2023, 7:49 PM
Conrad Dobler #66 of the St. Louis Cardinals sits on the turf and looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game December 7, 1975 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Dobler played for the Cardinals from 1972-77. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced that former Pro Bowl guard Conrad Dobler died in Pueblo, Colo., on Monday at the age of 72.

Dobler played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1972-77 after being drafted in the fifth round (No. 110 overall) out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL Draft.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a press release. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent.”

He continued his 10-year NFL playing career with the New Orleans Saints from 1978-79 before hanging up the cleats after his time with the Buffalo Bills in 1980-81

Dobler played for the late Don Coryell, who was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week after leading the Cardinals to three straight 10-win seasons from 1974-76 that featured back-to-back division titles in 1974-75.

He started in 77 of 80 games for the Cardinals en route to three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing alongside Pro Bowl offensive lineman and teammate Dan Dierdorf.

The duo allowed an NFL-low 8.0 sacks in 1975 and from 1975-77, the team conceded a league-low 40.0 total sacks as both Dobler and Dierdorf were named to the Pro Bowl each season.

“On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s,” Bidwill said. “Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”

Dobler is survived by five siblings, six children and 12 grandchildren.

