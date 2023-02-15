Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reminded us all of why he is called the Point God in Tuesday night’s 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.

He finished the contest with a whopping 19 assists, the second-most in a single game this season behind Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ 21 mark.

Paul has now passed Oscar Robertson for the fourth-most 15-assist games in NBA history (112).

The Suns point guard managed to accumulate eight of those dimes in the first quarter and 11 by halftime.

Paul scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 1-for-5 from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 clip from the free throw line.

He also added five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes played.

Maybe Paul decided to get his teammates involved early because knew Tuesday night was going to be more about Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant.

The trio combined for 61 points, which was made up by Booker’s team-high 32, Ayton’s 29 and Durant’s zero.

Kevin Durant is liking what he's seeing, especially this Devin Booker slam: pic.twitter.com/QWULfhc6BJ — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 15, 2023

That’s because the Suns’ newest star is still working to get back from a knee injury (sprained MCL) that will keep him out until after this upcoming weekend’s All-Star break.

Kevin Durant is getting used to his new home. pic.twitter.com/FEdtWONLo3 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 15, 2023

Durant got his first Footprint Center welcome two days before his official introductory press conference scheduled for Thursday.

Kevin Durant, welcome to the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/nLkYx0jihZ — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 15, 2023

UP NEXT

The Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

