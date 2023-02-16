Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

New Suns G, athletic scorer Terrence Ross available vs. Clippers

Feb 15, 2023, 5:25 PM
Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket past Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland C...
Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket past Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter of the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 02, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Terrence Ross will be available on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team’s injury report confirmed.

It is the Suns’ final game before the All-Star break and allows them to get one step to closer to a look at their more complete roster after the trade deadline.

Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out.

The former Orlando Magic guard Ross was a pickup for the Suns off the buyout market, an 11-year vet with a knack for scoring, averaging 11.0 points over his career.

RELATED STORIES

Suns president of basketball operations James Jones when joining Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday declined to say if Durant would be ready for the first game back on Feb. 24. Head coach Monty Williams said on Monday that Payne has begun ramping up his conditioning but Shamet is still a ways away.

Durant has missed the last 17 games and it was previously reported he would be out until after the break. The 6-foot-10 forward has been seen after practice getting shots up and looking mobile. Williams said Durant has been participating in drills and is in great shape but has not done any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet, which are typically the last steps for a player before returning.

Payne re-injured that right foot in early January and will now be out for his 21st straight game. Shamet’s tally will reach 15 games on Thursday.

Both are notable names to bring up when it comes to Ross.

At 6-foot-6 and 206 pounds, Ross projects into playing some time at either the 2 or the 3. And with Devin Booker and Durant as his teammates, Phoenix could deploy lineups without a traditional point guard and let either All-NBA talent run the offense.

That leaves Ross competing with the likes of Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Payne and Shamet for playing time, plus Darius Bazley, Torrey Craig, Ish Wainright and T.J. Warren if Williams elects to use smaller lineups.

While the current use of Bazley, Ross and Warren comes with an asterisk since they still have a system to learn, our first peek at new rotations on Tuesday resulted in Okogie and Craig starting. Lee and Wainright were the lone reserves to reach a dozen minutes and each broke 20. Warren received seven minutes while Bazley did not get a nod.

It’s a group where everyone has a case for minutes given what the reserves did to keep the Suns afloat through so many injuries.

Ross, though, brings a different skill set and one the Suns could really use off the bench.

“Profiles the type of player we need,” Jones said. “Athletic, scorer, can play with the starters, come off the bench. I love offense. I’ve never turned down a guy who is inclined or has a preference for playing offense.

“And I just think where he is in his career. He’s a guy that’s played on really good teams, he’s played in some rebuilding situations, he’s basically accepted whatever role the team needed from him and he’s demonstrated desire to win. He wants to compete for a title.”

Thursday’s tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Phoenix Suns

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during the...
Kellan Olson

With 1 game left on deal, Suns’ Ish Wainright is more valuable than ever

Two-way forward Ish Wainright will have his contract expire after Thursday's game against the Clippers. The Suns should retain him.
20 hours ago
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) passes the ball away from Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Ba...
Kevin Zimmerman

It’s a crucial week for the Suns in the NBA standings

The Western Conference standings have been stretching out. The Suns are moving up with Devin Booker's return and Kevin Durant's own looming.
20 hours ago
Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic goes in for a layup against the Golden State Warriors in the...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Suns sign veteran wing Terrence Ross

Wing Terrence Ross reportedly plans on signing with the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic.
20 hours ago
Follow @AZSports...
Associated Press

Bally Sports owner misses $140 million interest payment, could file for bankruptcy

Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, missed a $140 million interest payment on Wednesday.
20 hours ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Deandre Ayton #22 after scoring against the Sacrame...
Kellan Olson

Suns’ star power overmatches Kings with Kevin Durant in the house

The Phoenix Suns' first game with Kevin Durant on the bench matched the energy of the moment on Tuesday night.
20 hours ago
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the ...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul racks up 19 assists in win over Kings

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reminded us all of why he is called the Point God in Tuesday night's 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.
2 days ago
New Suns G, athletic scorer Terrence Ross available vs. Clippers