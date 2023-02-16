Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Tillman Scholar HyeJung Park talks Super Bowl LVII

Feb 15, 2023, 8:30 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm
Super Bowl LVII logo is displayed during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Phi...
Super Bowl LVII logo is displayed during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison talked to Tillman Scholar HyeJung Park.

Park discussed being an honorary captain at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, how she found out she was going to be a captain and her experience at the game. She also discussed what the Pat Tillman Foundation has meant to her and representing Tillman’s legacy on the field.

After talking to Park, the guys previewed Arizona State mens basketball’s crucial games this weekend against the Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes. They discussed ASU’s NCAA Tournament chances and if they can complete the sweep of the mountain schools this weekend.

Finally, Schnell, Anderson and Morrison reacted to sound of ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke last week and debated if Dillingham will be an old school coach.

ASU men’s hoops takes on Colorado on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST on the Arizona Sports App, ESPN 620 and ArizonaSports.com.

