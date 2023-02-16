Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes shutout Lightning for 1-0 home win in shootout

Feb 15, 2023, 10:03 PM
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) makes the save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored in the shootout, and Connor Ingram stopped 47 shots for his first career shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Ingram made several stops on shots from point-blank range in the final 90 seconds of overtime and then stopped Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in the shootout as the Coyotes extended their season-high point streak to seven games (4-0-3).

Brian Elliott made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, which had won three in a row and six of eight. The Lightning came in off an emotional 4-3 overtime win at Colorado on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

The Coyotes split the season series against Tampa Bay and have beaten division leaders Boston, Carolina, Vegas and both 2022 Stanley Cup finalists at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

The Coyotes’ Troy Stecher was penalized for hooking with 10 seconds left in overtime, and after a Tampa Bay timeout, Kucherov hit a post with 3 seconds remaining to send the game into a shootout. Kucherov beat Colorado with an overtime goal Tuesday.

Tampa Bay outshot the Coyotes 42-26 but had only five shots in the third period. The Lightning failed to convert on four power play opportunities.

The Lightning showed no early ill effects from their second game in two nights, outshooting the Coyotes 21-7 in a scoreless first period. Ingram faced 12 shots as the Coyotes killed two Lightning power plays, and the Lightning also hit a post.

NOTES

Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun was a healthy scratch for the the third straight game. The NHL trade deadline is March 3. … Lightning F Nicholas Paul played in his 300th NHL game. … Tampa Bay is 3-6-1 in the second half of back-to-back games this season. The Lightning beat Colorado 4-3 in a shootout in Denver on Tuesday, and their flight arrived in Phoenix about 2:30 am Wednesday. … Coyotes D Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) participated in the morning skate three weeks after injury that was expected to sideline him 4 to 6 weeks. He missed his seventh straight game but could be back within a week. … The Coyotes’ last seven-game point streak was a 5-0-2 run from Dec. 31, 2015, to Jan. 14, 2016.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Vegas on Saturday to conclude a four-game trip.

Coyotes: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

