Devin Booker shows off photography skills at Super Bowl LVII

With the Super Bowl happening in Glendale and it being an off-day for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker decided to take his 35mm film camera to State Farm Stadium on Sunday so he could capture the celebrities, behind-the-scenes and energy, one picture at a time.

Booker had a field day with his vintage camera and was able to catch Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Hart, Diplo, Shaquille O’Neal, Teyana Taylor and others throughout the big game.

Booker was featured in a Vogue Magazine photo essay that put together a collage of his 22 best photos moment after moment.

Not only was Booker hanging out in the suites with the big name viewers during the game, but he made his way down to where Rihanna’s halftime dancers were getting ready to take the stage with some help from the NFL.

From taking pictures of fans and celebrities to roaming the stadium, Booker showed us the Super Bowl experience through a different lens.

Even though Booker and the Suns are pushing for a deep playoff run with newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant, it looks like Booker might have a backup career plan if this basketball thing doesn’t work out for him.