Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker shows off photography skills at Super Bowl LVII

Feb 18, 2023, 3:04 PM
(Instagram photo/dbook)...
(Instagram photo/dbook)
(Instagram photo/dbook)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

With the Super Bowl happening in Glendale and it being an off-day for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker decided to take his 35mm film camera to State Farm Stadium on Sunday so he could capture the celebrities, behind-the-scenes and energy, one picture at a time.

Booker had a field day with his vintage camera and was able to catch Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Hart, Diplo, Shaquille O’Neal, Teyana Taylor and others throughout the big game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devin (@dbook)

RELATED STORIES

Booker was featured in a Vogue Magazine photo essay that put together a collage of his 22 best photos moment after moment.

Not only was Booker hanging out in the suites with the big name viewers during the game, but he made his way down to where Rihanna’s halftime dancers were getting ready to take the stage with some help from the NFL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

From taking pictures of fans and celebrities to roaming the stadium, Booker showed us the Super Bowl experience through a different lens.

Even though Booker and the Suns are pushing for a deep playoff run with newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant, it looks like Booker might have a backup career plan if this basketball thing doesn’t work out for him.

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Foot...
Kellan Olson

Suns G Cam Payne ‘close’ to returning after long road back from foot injury

Good news is just around the corner for the Phoenix Suns, and it not only has to do with the debut coming soon of Kevin Durant.
15 hours ago
(Twitter screenshot/@NBA)...
Jake Anderson

NBA app shows future streaming service where you can play in a live game

Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a future streaming service on the NBA app that will allow you to put yourself into a live game.
2 days ago
Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Toronto Raptors talks with teammates DeMarre Carroll #5, Kyle Lowry #7 an...
Kellan Olson

Suns’ Terrence Ross, Bismack Biyombo NBA teammates again for 3rd time

Phoenix Suns guard Terrence Ross is the new guy but his familiarity with Bismack Biyombo will ease him in on and off the court.
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns and Mason Plumlee #44 of the LA Clippers dive for a loose ball ...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns head into All-Star break after loss to pesky Clippers

One of the Suns' defining traits in the Monty Williams era is their wear-down effect. It didn't work against the Clippers on Thursday.
3 days ago
Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the LA Clippers ...
Jake Anderson

Josh Okogie hits career-high 6 threes in Suns’ loss to Clippers

Josh Okogie led his team with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 6-for-12 from three-point range in a 116-107 loss at Footprint Center.
3 days ago
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, speaks to the media after being introduced during an NBA basketb...
Kellan Olson

Pedigree, mindset of Kevin Durant make him a perfect match for Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant is a perfect match for the Phoenix Suns not only on the court but off it as well.
3 days ago
Devin Booker shows off photography skills at Super Bowl LVII