Kurt Warner raises $750,000 for his Treasure House Phoenix foundation

Kurt Warner has remained a staple in the Valley since his playing days ended back in 2009 and seems to always find a way to make a positive impact.

After retiring, his heart and soul has gone into his wife Brenda, their seven kids and their Treasure House Phoenix foundation, which focuses on helping young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Warner family decided to throw a “Smoke and Strings” Super Bowl pre-party at their home for the foundation, which included an exclusive concert with performances by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown and NFL-player-turned-magician Jon Dorenbos.

VIP and premier tickets ranged anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000, with the proceeds from over 300 guests going to Treasure House’s Growing Home campaign — an initiative launched in 2021 to sustain and grow Treasure House Phoenix on a national level.

“Many guests at Smoke and Strings were exposed to Treasure House for the first time and were greatly moved to learn how the nonprofit empowers and inspires its residents to lead their best lives. People had tears in their eyes,” foundation CEO Lauri Tanner said in a press release. “Treasure House intends to cultivate these wonderful new relationships to support our full potential as we expand across the country.”

Warner embraces the underdog mindset and has a true passion for helping people in the community that are put at a societal disadvantage. Helping young adults with any kind of disability is something that hits home for the Warner family.

The Warners’ eldest son, Zach, suffered a traumatic brain injury at just four months old. Zach was not expected to make it out alive, and although he was left blind, was miraculously able to survive.

“Treasure House has the ability to take this group of what everybody looks at as underdogs and say, ‘Destiny belongs to you. The future belongs to you. You can walk in your purpose. You can live in your dreams,” Warner said at his Celebrity Game Night a few months ago. “Parents and families (impacted by disabilities) are starting to hope and dream for something bigger because of Treasure House.”