Former Suns owner Robert Sarver gives full-time employees $20,000

Suns fans are excited for their revamped team with the most popular man in all of Arizona right now, Kevin Durant, coming to the Valley, and now Robert Sarver is trying to get Suns employees excited by giving them each a $20,000 bonus.

In an email from new Suns owner Mat Ishbia, it was announced that Sarver was going to show his “appreciation” to full-time employees with a nice chunk of cash. Sarver is also donating $5 million to Suns Charities.

Here is the email regarding the bonuses being given out by Robert Sarver to Suns employees pic.twitter.com/uYEMR9HBuG — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 16, 2023

There are around 300 full-time employees with the Suns that will reap the benefits of this bonus, and one in particular definitely doesn’t mind.

“I will say, what a classy way to move on,” one current Suns employee told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

Back in September 2022, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after a 10-month investigation found various examples of workplace misconduct, including the use of the N-word at least five times toward others.

Ishbia ultimately bought a 57% stake of the Suns for $2.28 billion, which included Sarver’s 37% stake of $1.48 billion. One of Ishbia’s main focuses is on the treatment of his employees and the family-like work environment he is aiming to create.

“Family. You’re going to hear the word family from us a lot,” Ishbia told employees the morning after he was introduced, according to team sources. “And I don’t know all the details of what’s happened before, but I know what we’re going to talk about moving forward. That’s what matters now. The present and the future are what we’re going to focus on. Family, team, togetherness, working together, caring about one another.”