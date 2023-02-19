Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Former Suns owner Robert Sarver gives full-time employees $20,000

Feb 19, 2023, 11:45 AM
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint ...
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Suns fans are excited for their revamped team with the most popular man in all of Arizona right now, Kevin Durant, coming to the Valley, and now Robert Sarver is trying to get Suns employees excited by giving them each a $20,000 bonus.

In an email from new Suns owner Mat Ishbia, it was announced that Sarver was going to show his “appreciation” to full-time employees with a nice chunk of cash. Sarver is also donating $5 million to Suns Charities.

There are around 300 full-time employees with the Suns that will reap the benefits of this bonus, and one in particular definitely doesn’t mind.

“I will say, what a classy way to move on,” one current Suns employee told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

RELATED STORIES

Back in September 2022, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after a 10-month investigation found various examples of workplace misconduct, including the use of the N-word at least five times toward others.

Ishbia ultimately bought a 57% stake of the Suns for $2.28 billion, which included Sarver’s 37% stake of $1.48 billion. One of Ishbia’s main focuses is on the treatment of his employees and the family-like work environment he is aiming to create.

“Family. You’re going to hear the word family from us a lot,” Ishbia told employees the morning after he was introduced, according to team sources. “And I don’t know all the details of what’s happened before, but I know what we’re going to talk about moving forward. That’s what matters now. The present and the future are what we’re going to focus on. Family, team, togetherness, working together, caring about one another.”

Phoenix Suns

(Instagram photo/dbook)...
Austin Scott

Devin Booker shows off photography skills at Super Bowl LVII

Devin Booker decided to take his 35mm film camera to State Farm Stadium to Super Bowl LVII so he could capture the celebrities, behind-the-scenes and energy, one picture at a time.
1 day ago
Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Foot...
Kellan Olson

Suns G Cam Payne ‘close’ to returning after long road back from foot injury

Good news is just around the corner for the Phoenix Suns, and it not only has to do with the debut coming soon of Kevin Durant.
1 day ago
(Twitter screenshot/@NBA)...
Jake Anderson

NBA app shows future streaming service where you can play in a live game

Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a future streaming service on the NBA app that will allow you to put yourself into a live game.
2 days ago
Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Toronto Raptors talks with teammates DeMarre Carroll #5, Kyle Lowry #7 an...
Kellan Olson

Suns’ Terrence Ross, Bismack Biyombo NBA teammates again for 3rd time

Phoenix Suns guard Terrence Ross is the new guy but his familiarity with Bismack Biyombo will ease him in on and off the court.
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns and Mason Plumlee #44 of the LA Clippers dive for a loose ball ...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns head into All-Star break after loss to pesky Clippers

One of the Suns' defining traits in the Monty Williams era is their wear-down effect. It didn't work against the Clippers on Thursday.
3 days ago
Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the LA Clippers ...
Jake Anderson

Josh Okogie hits career-high 6 threes in Suns’ loss to Clippers

Josh Okogie led his team with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 6-for-12 from three-point range in a 116-107 loss at Footprint Center.
3 days ago
Former Suns owner Robert Sarver gives full-time employees $20,000