Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CONTESTS

Creed III

Feb 17, 2023, 10:32 AM | Updated: 10:37 am
Promotions's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports


Enter below for a chance to win passes to the Advanced Screening for Creed III, being held at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, Febuary 28th at 7 PM!

SYNOPSIS: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Contests

...
Promotions

Enter to win tickets for 2023 Innings Festival

Arizona Sports is giving you the chance to experience Innings Festival Arizona, the ultimate spring training celebration in Tempe! You’ll see Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, The Revivalists and more. Plus, immerse yourself in baseball culture with baseball legends like Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis and more!
3 days ago
...
Promotions

35th Annual Renaissance Festival

Huzzah! Huzzah! Register to win tickets to the Renaissance Festival happening February 4 - April 2!
1 day ago
...
Promotions

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust

Win tickets to Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust, June 30 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
4 days ago
...
Promotions

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Win tickets to the advanced screening of the new BBC movie 'Luther: The Fallen Sun', February 16th, 7:00 PM at Harkins Scottsdale
16 days ago
...
Promotions

23rd Annual Phoenix Film Festival

Register to win a pair of flex passes to the Phoenix Film Festival, starting on Thursday, March 23rd, through April 2nd at the Harkins Scottsdale 101.
25 days ago
...
Samantha Hampton

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

Register to win tickets to see Nickelback as they are heading to Footprint Center on July 12! Tickets are now on sale but you can win a pair now!
11 days ago
Creed III