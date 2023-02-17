Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Arizona Cardinals request OC interview with Bengals’ Troy Walters

Feb 17, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:30 pm
Wide receivers coach Troy Walters of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Cl...
Wide receivers coach Troy Walters of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Cardinals have requested an interview with Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters for Arizona’s open offensive coordinator job, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Walters is the latest coach linked to the OC gig, with Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing reportedly interviewing with Arizona on Saturday.

The team also requested interviews with Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas, per multiple reports.

Walters is coming off his second season as the Bengals’ WRs coach after being promoted from assistant wide receivers coach in 2020.

Walters, who suited up in 15 games at wide receiver for the Cardinals in 2006, played eight seasons in the NFL from 2000-07 before joining the coaching ranks as offensive coordinator with Indiana State in 2009. He also coached quarterbacks and wide receivers in his one year at ISU.

From there, Walters took over as Texas A&M’s WRs coach from 2010-11, eventually heading to North Carolina State in the same role in 2012.

After his time there, Walters served as a recruiting coordinator and WRs coach at Colorado from 2013-15. In 2016, he took over as UCF’s OC and WRs coach until 2017.

Walters was then hired on by Nebraska as its OC and WRs coach from 2018-19.

