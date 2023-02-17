Arizona Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson will be “departing” the team, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Anderson adds that Jefferson “received the confirmation” in an exit meeting on Friday.

He reportedly interviewed for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position in January before Bill Belichick elected to bring back Bill O’Brien.

Jefferson played at UCF and played in the NFL as a wide receiver for 13 seasons from 1991-2003 before becoming a coach in 2006.

He joined the Cardinals as a WRs coach ahead of the 2021 campaign and became Arizona’s associate head coach this past season.

Jefferson coached the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and due to a slew of injuries and a suspension, saw undrafted free agent Greg Dortch finish third on the team in 2022 with 467 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Shawn Jefferson is also the father of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

After the hiring of new head coach Jonathan Gannon, next up on the Cardinals’ offseason to-do list is hiring both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

Arizona has reportedly requested to interview four coaches for the OC position: Cleveland Browns coach quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas and Cincinnati Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters.

And on the defensive side of the ball, the team has its eyes set on two candidates in Patriots linebackers coach DeMarcus Covington and Chicago Bears LBs coach Dave Borgonzi.

Follow @jwa1994