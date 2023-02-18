Close
NBA app shows future streaming service where you can play in a live game

Feb 17, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Between virtual reality and ChatGPT, artificial intelligence is getting pretty crazy these days.

Well, the NBA decided to try to get in on the action — quite literally in fact, too.

At NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a future streaming service on the NBA app that will allow you to put yourself into a live game.

After scanning former Cardinals running back Ahmad Rashad, we watched as his avatar took over for Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker and slammed on then-Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones.

It’s obviously a little rough around the edges still, but like with any new technology, it’ll only get exponentially better over time.

Rashad was drafted No. 4 overall in the 1972 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Cardinals, where he got to play under head coach Don Coryell in his first year at the helm in 1973.

Coryell was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 10 during the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix in the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Jones, who signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns in 2020-21, was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz on Feb. 9.

In only 14 appearances in the Valley, he averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game before getting waived.

